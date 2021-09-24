Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shares update on extensive renovation of Salt Lake Temple

Gephardt Daily Staff
Crews excavate past the level of the entrance tunnel on the north side of the temple, Salt Lake City, Utah, September 2021. Photo: 2021 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has shared a two-year-update on the Salt Lake City Temple project, intended to earthquake-proof the structures and upgrade the facilities.

The project started in September of 2019, so this year marks the two-year mark renovation, projected as lasting four years.

The Church’s photos and updates appear below.

Over the past month, the Salt Lake Temple has begun “jack and bore,” a major seismic strengthening process in which steel pipes, 3.5 to 4 feet in diameter, are inserted below its existing foundations. The soil is removed from inside the pipe as it is gradually inserted horizontally. Each pipe under the temple towers is 40 feet long, made from two 20-foot-long segments welded together. The soil inside the pipes will initially be removed by hand to ensure the pipes are precisely installed.

Crews insert a steel pipe below the existing foundation of the Salt Lake Temple as part of a seismic strengthening process called jack and bore, Salt Lake City, Utah, September 2021. Photo: 2021 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The gap between the outside surface of the pipe and the surrounding soil is then filled with grout. After the pipes are installed, they will be filled with reinforced steel, including post-tensioning strands, and high-strength concrete. The entire existing foundation of the temple will be supported by 92 such pipes.

Forty-foot-long pipes are used to strengthen the temple’s foundation against earthquakes, Salt Lake City, Utah, September 2021. Photo: 2021 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Construction workers fill the new pipes in the foundation with reinforced steel, Salt Lake City, Utah, September 2021. Photo: 2021 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

On the north side of the temple, the excavation has continued past the level of the entrance tunnel. This excavation will provide space for three new underground floors, which will be used as an addition to the temple. The tunnel will connect the Salt Lake Temple to the underground parking garage in the Conference Center to provide safer and easier access to those visiting the sacred edifice.

Crews excavate past the level of the entrance tunnel on the north side of the temple, Salt Lake City, Utah, September 2021. Photo: 2021 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Additional excavation creates room for three new levels of the temple, Salt Lake City, Utah, September 2021. Photo: 2021 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Two new trusses were installed on the roof of the temple. Three of the eight areas (or bays) have already been completed as part of the truss installation. The roof is closed each time new trusses are installed to protect the interior finishes of the historic building.

Installation of two new trusses on the roof is completed, Salt Lake City, Utah, September 2021. Photo: 2021 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc

The secant wall that acts as a retaining wall around the temple continues to be excavated to prepare for the three future floors underground and to contain the soil under the temple.

The secant wall surrounding the temple is uncovered to prepare for the three future floors underground, Salt Lake City, Utah, September 2021. Photo: 2021 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Members of the renovation team dig to prepare the secant wall for new underground levels that will be added to the temple, Salt Lake City, Utah, September 2021. Photo: 2021 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

