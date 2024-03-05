LDS Church takes ownership of Kirtland Temple, historic buildings in Nauvoo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Tuesday that it has taken over “the responsibility and ownership for the Kirtland Temple, several historic buildings in Nauvoo, and various manuscripts and artifacts officially transferred from Community of Christ to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for an agreed-upon amount.

“Together, we share an interest in and reverence for these historic sites and items and are committed to preserving them for future generations.”

Discussions leading to the agreement began in June 2021, the news release says.

“This exchange of assets is significant for our church,” said Stephen M. Veazey, president of Community of Christ. “Through funding from increased endowments, Community of Christ will have greater capacity to pursue our mission priorities around the world, including continuing to fulfill the divinely envisioned purposes for our Temple in Independence, Missouri.”

LDS Church president Russell M. Nelson also commented in the prepared statement:

“We are deeply honored to assume the stewardship of these sacred places, documents, and artifacts,” he said. “We thank our friends at Community of Christ for their great care and cooperation in preserving these historical treasures thus far. We are committed to doing the same.”

The Kirtland Temple will remain an historic building, the statement said.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to reopen it March 25, 2024, for public tours at no charge. Likewise, in Nauvoo, the Smith Family Homestead, the Mansion House and the Red Brick Store will also reopen on March 25, 2024, for year-round public tours at no charge.”

More details about the transaction, assets, and the other items included in the agreement will be forthcoming, the Church statement says. Initial information can be found here.

The historic transfer underscores our long-standing effort to preserve religious and cultural heritage and foster respective opportunities for growth and service to the world, the news release said. It also added the following descriptions of each faith:

“Community of Christ is an international faith community dedicated to fostering authentic connections with one another and with God. It strives to restore Christ’s peace on Earth and challenge unjust systems that diminish human worth. Community of Christ affirms the intrinsic worth of every person and provides a place to belong, be loved and valued, grow spiritually, and discover a purpose that can change lives and communities.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a worldwide faith, teaches that our Father in Heaven and His Son Jesus Christ have in our day again called a living prophet and restored priesthood authority and covenants to bless families and individuals with joy. Members seek to live and share the gospel of Jesus Christ, care for those in need and unite families for eternity. They cherish the Book of Mormon and the Bible as holy scripture.”