LDS Church Tooele Valley temple to be relocated and renamed

TOOELE, Utah, Jan. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Tooele Valley Utah Temple will be relocated and renamed.

“After considering current circumstances and opportunities, an alternate site for the temple has been selected,” said a news release from the LDS Church. “Previously known as the Tooele Valley Utah Temple, the new temple will be renamed the Deseret Peak Utah Temple.”

The temple will be constructed west of the intersection of 2400 N. 400 West in Tooele, the news release said. The exterior and interior designs remain the same as depicted in previously released renderings. The three-story temple will be approximately 70,000 square feet. A new 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse will also be built on the site. Project leaders will immediately begin working with city officials on plans for the temple.

“The First Presidency expresses gratitude for the faith and prayers of church members in this area, and continues to encourage all people to treat one another with kindness and Christlike love,” the news release added.