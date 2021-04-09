LDS Church Utah area presidency provides updated guidelines for local leaders

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Utah area presidency has provided updated guidelines for local leaders to continue a cautious return to in-person gatherings for all its organizations.

“As infection rates in Utah continue to decrease and vaccinations significantly increase, we are getting closer to a time when we can return to our normal church meetings and activities,” the presidency said by way of a news release.

“We are deeply grateful for the leadership of stake presidents, bishops and others in the Utah area who throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have developed plans and implemented guidelines to allow our members to worship at home and at church in safe and compliant ways. As infection rates in Utah continue to decrease and vaccinations significantly increase, we are getting closer to a time when we can return to our normal church meetings and activities.”

In counsel with senior church leaders, and taking into consideration the cautions outlined below, the church is now asking stake presidents, in consultation with bishops and others, to develop plans and take responsibility for how members in their stakes return to in-person church meetings and activities for all organizations.

The guidelines are as follows: