LDS Church will begin reopening historic sites in May

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has approved the phased reopening of church historic sites in May.
These sites closed last spring due to COVID-19, said a news release from the LDS Church.
The sites will reopen based on local conditions, government guidelines and missionary staffing availability, the news release said.
“We’re thrilled that the church’s historic sites will be open to visitors this summer,” said Church Historian and Recorder Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr. of the Seventy. “We know people are anxious to visit and the missionaries are eager to welcome them. Visiting the sites is a great way for individuals and families to enhance their understanding of church history. Walking the paths and streets where the early Saints walked and visiting their homes and shops provides an immersive experience with the past.”
At some sites, reservations will be required, groups of more than 20 will not be allowed in 2021, and visitors are encouraged to register in advance. Sites will also limit the number of people allowed in buildings at one time.
Visitors will be required to practice social distancing and wear face masks indoors and outdoors where social distancing is not possible, the news release said. Those who are sick are asked to stay home.
Most sites will have reduced operating hours, and some buildings or experiences may be closed. Sites may need to close again based on local conditions and regulations. Visitors are encouraged to check historic site web and Facebook pages frequently for the latest information and guidance.
The reopening schedule will tentatively proceed as follows:
May 1
California
- Mormon Battalion Center at San Diego
Illinois
- Carthage Jail
- Historic Nauvoo
Iowa
- Kanesville Tabernacle
Nebraska
- Mormon Trail Center at Winter Quarters
Utah
- Brigham Young Winter Home and Office
- Hamblin Home
- St. George Tabernacle
May 28
New York
- Grandin Building: Book of Mormon Publication Site
- Hill Cumorah
- Sacred Grove
- Whitmer Farm: Church Organization Site
Missouri
- Independence Visitors’ Center
- Liberty Jail
Ohio
- Historic Kirtland
- Johnson Home
- Morley Farm
Pennsylvania
- Priesthood Restoration Site
Utah
- Cove Fort
Vermont
Joseph Smith Birthplace
Wyoming
- Martin’s Cove: Mormon Trail Site
- Sixth Crossing: Mormon Trail Site