LDS Church will begin reopening historic sites in May

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has approved the phased reopening of church historic sites in May.

These sites closed last spring due to COVID-19, said a news release from the LDS Church.

The sites will reopen based on local conditions, government guidelines and missionary staffing availability, the news release said.

“We’re thrilled that the church’s historic sites will be open to visitors this summer,” said Church Historian and Recorder Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr. of the Seventy. “We know people are anxious to visit and the missionaries are eager to welcome them. Visiting the sites is a great way for individuals and families to enhance their understanding of church history. Walking the paths and streets where the early Saints walked and visiting their homes and shops provides an immersive experience with the past.”

At some sites, reservations will be required, groups of more than 20 will not be allowed in 2021, and visitors are encouraged to register in advance. Sites will also limit the number of people allowed in buildings at one time.

Visitors will be required to practice social distancing and wear face masks indoors and outdoors where social distancing is not possible, the news release said. Those who are sick are asked to stay home.

Most sites will have reduced operating hours, and some buildings or experiences may be closed. Sites may need to close again based on local conditions and regulations. Visitors are encouraged to check historic site web and Facebook pages frequently for the latest information and guidance.

The reopening schedule will tentatively proceed as follows:

May 1

California

Mormon Battalion Center at San Diego

Illinois

Carthage Jail

Historic Nauvoo

Iowa

Kanesville Tabernacle

Nebraska

Mormon Trail Center at Winter Quarters

Utah

Brigham Young Winter Home and Office

Hamblin Home

St. George Tabernacle

May 28

New York

Grandin Building: Book of Mormon Publication Site

Hill Cumorah

Sacred Grove

Whitmer Farm: Church Organization Site

Missouri

Independence Visitors’ Center

Liberty Jail

Ohio

Historic Kirtland

Johnson Home

Morley Farm

Pennsylvania

Priesthood Restoration Site

Utah

Cove Fort

Vermont

Joseph Smith Birthplace

Wyoming