LDS leader M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of Quorum of Twelve dead at 95

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles for the LDS Church has died at age 95.

News of Ballard’s death was announced Monday morning in a press release issued by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We are saddened to announce that President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has died. After a recent brief hospital stay, he returned to his home where he attended to duties as he was able to before passing away at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 12, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. He was 95.”

According to the press release, Ballard became an apostle on Oct. 6, 1985. He was announced as Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Jan. 16, 2018.

“President Ballard was never indecisive,” Church President Russell M. Nelson said. “He knew exactly what the Lord taught and how it could be applied in one’s personal life and bring joy and happiness.”

“We worked together closely, and I always loved his warm manner,” said President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency, who sat beside President Ballard in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for more than three decades. “He was a man to be trusted. And he was a man who trusted you.”

President Ballard is survived by his seven children, 43 grandchildren, 105 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral details are pending, the press release said.