LDS leaders test negative after Quorum of the Twelve Apostles member, wife diagnosed with COVID-19

UTAH, Dec. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have tested negative for COVID-19 after a member of Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife tested positive last week.

A tweet from the LDS Church Thursday evening said: “Elder and Sister Renlund are grateful for the many expressions of love and concern. They are both feeling well, and are engaged remotely in their normal activities as they finish their period of quarantine. All tests for other church leaders were negative.”

Eric Hawkins, a spokesman with the LDS Church, released the following statement about the Renlunds Sunday: “Elder Dale G. Renlund and Sister Ruth L. Renlund have tested positive for COVID-19, despite carefully following recommended public health practices. Their condition is being carefully monitored, but gratefully, Elder Renlund currently has just mild symptoms and Sister Renlund is asymptomatic.”

Other church leaders were tested and are taking precautions because of this potential exposure, the statement added.

“The church is following all appropriate health protocols for contact tracing and will continue to follow health guidelines for this virus to protect church leaders and the community,” the statement said. “We continue to encourage all to take steps to protect themselves and one another during this pandemic, including wearing masks, frequently washing hands, and social distancing.”