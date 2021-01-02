LDS missionary dies suddenly while serving in home country of Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria, Jan. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died while serving in his native country of Nigeria.

According to a church statement, the missionary passed away suddenly Friday morning.

“We are saddened to share news that a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away Friday morning while serving in the Nigeria Lagos Mission,” the statement said.

“Elder Samuel Joseph Iseh, Jr., age 20, experienced a sudden health episode (unrelated to COVID-19) and was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

“Elder Iseh is from Port Harcourt, Nigeria and had been serving since May 2019.

“We express our deepest sympathies to his family and friends and pray they will be comforted during this difficult time.”