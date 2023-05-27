LDS missionary from Anchorage dies in Brazil after bus-semi collision

BRAZIL, May 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20–year-old LDS missionary from Anchorage, Alaska, died Friday after a semitruck collided with a bus in rural Brazil.

Elder Izaak Orion Card was a passenger on the bus, and was traveling with three other missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A Church statement says the missionaries were in a rural area near the city of Tibagi.

“Four missionaries were traveling on a bus in the early evening, when it was hit by a semitruck,” says the LDS Church statement, issued by Sam Penrod. “The other missionaries did not sustain serious injury and are being cared for by local members of the Church.

“Elder Card has been serving as a full-time missionary since October 2022. We send our love to Elder Card’s family and friends and the missionaries and members in the Brazil Curitiba Mission. We pray that each will find peace and comfort as they mourn this faithful missionary and reflect on his Christ-like service.”