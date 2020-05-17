LDS missionary from Bountiful killed in Georgia accident

LAFAYETTE, Georgia, May 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-dat Saints has released a statement announcing the death of one of its missionaries.

According to Church spokesperson, Daniel Woodruff, “Elder Mckay Bergeson, age 19, of Bountiful, Utah, died Saturday evening after getting hit by a vehicle while on his bicycle in LaFayette, Georgia.”

Bergeson had been assigned to the Tennessee Knoxville Mission since December 2019.

“We express our sympathy and heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones as they mourn his passing and remember his life,” Woodruff said. “We pray they will feel the love of our Heavenly Father at this difficult time.”

Bergeson’s companion was not injured in the accident.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.