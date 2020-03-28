LDS missionary in Mexico tests positive for COVID-19

MEXICO CITY, March 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement released Friday night by Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff, the 19-year-old missionary is from Guatemala and is serving in Mexico City.

So far, the missionary is being treated for mild symptoms, Woodruff wrote, while he and his current missionary companion are both in isolation.

“In accordance with established guidelines from public health agencies, notification is taking place for all those with whom the missionary had recent contact,” Woodruff wrote. “This includes a previous companion who returned to California two days ago and is in self-isolation at home. At this point, that missionary is not showing any symptoms. Medical professionals are working with the missionary and his family to ensure they take all necessary precautions during the next few weeks.”

Woodruff said the Church will continue to reinforce established self-isolation procedures for missionaries who are traveling, at home and in the field.

“We are monitoring rapidly changing world conditions and are making adjustments as warranted,” he wrote.

“We take very seriously the health and safety of missionaries and the well-being of those around them.”