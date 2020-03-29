LDS missionary killed in Dominican Republic car crash

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, Utah, March 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died in a crash in the Dominican Republic Saturday morning.

A news release from LDS Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said: “Three missionaries serving in the Dominican Republic Santiago Mission were involved in a single-vehicle accident this morning. Tragically, Elder Israel Emmanuel Ramírez Díaz, 20, from Ecatepec, Mexico, passed away in that accident. He had been serving since April 2018.”

Two other missionaries with Ramirez at the time — Elder Jonata Maia Oliveira, 20, from Fortaleza, Brazil, and Elder Brigham Darian Tovar Noriz, 19, from Atotonilco de Tula, Hidalgo, Mexico — were injured and are receiving medical attention.

The church is working with local authorities as they investigate the crash.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Elder Ramírez who have witnessed his valuable contribution among those whose lives he touched,” the news release said.

“May the Lord give them comfort and strength at this difficult time. We pray sincerely for Elder Oliveira and Elder Tovar as they recover, and the church is working to ensure they receive the best care available.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.