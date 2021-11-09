LDS Temple cafeterias will permanently close in early 2022

Nov. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that temple cafeterias will permanently close next year.

“After careful consideration, and to simplify temple operations, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will permanently close the cafeterias inside its temples in early 2022,” said a news release from the LDS Church.

The Guayaquil Ecuador and Hamilton New Zealand Temples will require a longer transition period, the news release said. Cafeterias that are currently closed due to the pandemic will not reopen.

“We are grateful for the dedication of church members and employees who have assisted in the operation of temple cafeterias for many years,” said an email to Latter-day Saints who serve in the 24 temples with cafeterias.