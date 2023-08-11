Leaking train startles Morgan County

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Aug. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews scrambled at reports of a train leaking fluid as it traversed Weber Canyon.

“An alert citizen noticed liquid was leaking from this railroad tank car as it was passing by,” according to a Mountain Green Fire Protection District press release on the Wednesday afternoon emergency response.

“911 was called, summoning Mountain Green and Morgan firefighters. Scene Command had Weber Area Dispatch contact Union Pacific Railroad, and the train was stopped.”

Fire crews quickly pinpointed the leaking car, which luckily had no hazardous placards, meaning it was not carrying any hazardous substance, according to the release.

A nearby Union Pacific employee quickly responded in his truck on the rails, evaluated the situation, slowed the leak by tightening a connection “and confirmed to us that the commodity was distilled coconut.”

“This was an excellent opportunity to exercise emergency response and communications. Thank you Morgan County Fire & EMS, Union Pacific Railroad and Weber Area Dispatch 911 for great communications and cooperation.

“Unfortunately, we did not catch any of the distilled coconut, so no coconut custard pie at the fire house tonight.”