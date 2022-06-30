Left Fork Fire 83% contained, remains at 4, 254 acres

KANE COUNTY, Utah, June 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Fire Info reports that the Left Fork Fire is now 83% contained at a stable 4,254 acres.

“Outstanding work by the crews has caused a large increase in containment on the Left Fork Fire,” says a fact sheet issued by Utah Interagency Fire and shared by Utah Fire Info.

“Firefighters have been actively engaged and have taken ownership of this fire, wanting to see it end. Morale is high with the progress being made toward full containment.”

Rain also helped the effort, the statement says, “but also caused unsafe conditions for crews to be working through precipitation. Today’s thunderstorms missed the fire area, which provided firefighters more opportunity to work toward containment.”

More storms are expected Thursday, the statement says.

“Firefighters will continue to mop up and secure remaining areas of heat on the weest flank of the fire. Thus far, the perimeter continues to hold, and fire managers have seen no acreage growth in days.”

Drones are finding fewer hot spot, the statement says. See the full fact sheet below.