Left Fork Fire at 4.2K acres, still 5% contained; rain slowed burn

KANE COUNTY, Utah, June 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Left Fork Fire now stands at 4,259 acres and 5% contained.

The current area is an increase of just 18 acres since Friday.

Evacuations from Bryce Woodlands Estate have been lifted, freeing residents to return.

“Monsoonal moisture moved through the fire the last 48 hours,” says a statement issued by Utah Interagency Fire and shared by Utah Fire Info. “While not enough precipitation to extinguish the fire, it slowed the fire enough to more direct along the perimeter. There is a chance of afternoon fires again today, and Fire Managers believe the weather will greatly assist with increasing containment over the fire area.

“Fire behavior was minimal, with less active flames and decreased wind-driven runs. The northern end of the fire has been able to utilize a direct attack strategy, except where heavy fuels dictate. The southern end continues to make progress with containment strategies, with small amounts of head present from the perimeter.”

The western and northwestern flank have slowed significantly, the statement says.

“Despite having good contingency indirect handlines and dozer lines, there still is potential to push west if the wind picks up again. While the weather is cooperative, crews are working along the perimeter of the fire to slow progression.”

When the inversion lifts, smoke that has settled in the Pryce Woodlands Estates should clear, the statement says.

People assigned to the fire number 589. Twenty-one people are assigned to the operation, with 21 engines, 18 crews, nine helicopters, six water tenders, and two dozers.

See the full fact sheet and fire perimeter map below.