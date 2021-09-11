Update: Rain, cooler weather slows growth of Legacy Fire in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Drenching overnight rain, combined with Saturday’s cooler temperatures are expected to stop the waning Legacy Fire in its tracks as its fuel runs out.

“Multiple interior smokes will be visible from the Legacy Fire,” says a Saturday morning tweet from Utah Fire Info. “With cooler weather & increased humidity, no additional growth is expected. Resources will be monitoring & patrolling throughout the day. A drone flight to map the fire is anticipated this afternoon.”

At its peak, the Legacy Fire, in the Kaysville/Farmington area west of Interstate 15, was estimated at 300 acres.

The lightning-caused fire was subdued by another force of nature, heavy rains that hit the Salt Lake Valley before moving northward.

Utah Fire Info tweeted at 9 p.m. Friday that the fire, first reported at about 3 p.m. Friday, didn’t seem so threatening after the downpour.

“A large thunder cell moved through the area this evening producing substantial amount of rain,” the tweet says. “Fire behavior has lessened significantly.”

The fire was reportedly in a wetlands area inaccessible to firefighters on the ground. Officials said no planes to drop retardant were available Friday.

At last report, no injuries or structure damage had been caused by the fire.

An update at 4:10 p.m. said the blaze has been named the Legacy Fire and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands has taken command of the incident.

The fire is currently one mile west from any structures and is not a threat to neighborhoods. “However, this can change if there is a significant wind shift,” the update said.

Due to inaccessible terrain the #LegacyFire has burned an est.300 acres. The fire is located West of Kaysville, Layton and Farmington. No structures threatened or closures in place. Crews will continue to work from the closest road near the fire. Please avoid the area. #kmyffsl pic.twitter.com/5N5QmwhUYi — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 10, 2021

Gephardt Daily will have an update on the Legacy Fire as new information is released.