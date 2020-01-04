Legacy Parkway speed limit now 65 mph, semis no longer prohibited

This morning our Region One crews switched speed limit signs on Legacy Highway from 55 mph to 65 mph. Semi trucks are also now allowed on the roadway. Posted by Utah DOT on Thursday, January 2, 2020

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — You may have noticed a change in your driving experience on Legacy Parkway now that the speed limit has officially been raised and semi-trucks are no longer banned.

The change went into effect on Wednesday, when the Legacy Parkway agreement expired, and the speed limit on the 14-mile, four-lane Parkway increased from 55 miles per hour to 65 mph.

The Legacy Parkway agreement was signed in 2005, ending litigation that brought construction of the roadway to a stop, the Utah Department of Transportation said in a statement this past October. It enabled UDOT to complete the Parkway, which is mostly in southern Davis County and is fairly heavily traveled.

With the Jan. 1, 2020, expiration date, UDOT could no longer prohibit large semis from using the road.

The decision to raise the speed limit to 65 miles per hour is based on UDOT studies showing that drivers are already averaging between 65 and 70 miles per hour on the roadway. According to UDOT, the Parkway is designed to be safe at the higher speeds, and raising the limit to 65 mph should eliminate the discrepancy that existed between the faster drivers and those who were sticking to the 55 mph limit.