Legacy Parkway temporarily closed in North Salt Lake due to police incident on bridge

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Legacy Parkway is temporarily closed in North Salt Lake due to a police incident on a bridge.

Initial reports indicate a man has barricaded himself inside a vehicle, and SWAT teams are on scene.

“Driver alert; Legacy Parkway is closed between the I-215 junction and 500 South in Bountiful (MP 1-4),” said a tweet from UDOT. “Please avoid the area. Use I-15 as an alternate route.”

Center Street in North Salt Lake, which the bridge is part of, has also been shut down.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

At this time it’s not clear when the road will reopen.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.