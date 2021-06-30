Lehi City implements partial fireworks ban

LEHI, Utah, June 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Lehi City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to increase the restricted areas for the discharge of fireworks within the city.

Restricted areas will include all areas north of Timpanogos Highway, west of the Jordan River, south of Pioneer Crossing, and an expanded area in the Dry Creek area, said a Facebook post. The restricted areas can be seen on the map below.

“As a solution for those living or wishing to discharge fireworks within the restricted areas, Lehi City has opened up the following parks for the discharge of fireworks on July 3 and July 4: Olympic Park, Sage Vista Park, Veterans Ball Park, and the Lehi Sports Complex,” the post said. “Lehi Fire Department will maintain a crew at each of the four parks to help ensure fire safety.”

For those discharging fireworks at Olympic Park, the west side will be restricted due to fire hazards along the Jordan River corridor. The restricted area within Olympic Park will be clearly marked by Lehi City personnel.

This restriction will not apply to permitted public fireworks displays authorized by the city and approved by the city’s fire code official, the post said. Those who violate the ban could face a fine of up to $1,000.

Other cities that have banned fireworks include Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake, North Ogden, Park City, and Eagle Mountain.