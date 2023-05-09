Lehi City police to have increased presence at Willowcreek Middle School after student found with ammunition

LEHI, Utah, May 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Lehi City police say they have addressed the situation after a student of Willowcreek Middle School “brought some ammunition to the school.”

“The Lehi City Police Department was made aware of a situation this afternoon,” says a post issued Monday by the LCPD.

“School administration, Alpine School District officials, as well as school resource officers addressed the situation and it has been resolved and appropriate action taken to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and visitors to the school.”

The LCPD released no additional information about the incident.

The post said rumors were still circulating on social media at that point, and police “want to again let parents and students know that the situation has been addressed with the help of school and district officials. Student, faculty, and visitor safety is our primary concern.

“We join with Alpine School District officials as well as administrators from Willowcreek Middle School in encouraging students to please reach out to a member of the faculty or school administration if they ever see or hear of something that could jeopardize the safety of anyone at any of our schools in Lehi City. It is in this way we can work together to keep our schools safe.

“Officers from our department will be at the school tomorrow (Tuesday) to answer any questions and perform extra patrols around the school and school grounds. Again, this situation has been resolved and we are not aware of any further threats to the school or any students; officers will be present to answer questions and help provide an atmosphere of safety for the students, faculty, and visitors.”