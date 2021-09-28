Lehi Fire Department responds to house fire

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo: UDoT camera image shared by @LehiCERT

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Lehi Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

A Lehi Fire Department message shared by Community Emergency Response Team in Lehi on Twitter said the fire is in the area of 700 North and 100 East.

It asks the public to avoid the area during the fire response.

Gephardt Daily has a request in additional information, and will share details as they are available.

