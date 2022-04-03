Lehi man booked into jail after allegedly firing at teen

LEHI, Utah, April 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Lehi man was been booked into jail after he allegedly threatened, then fired on a 13-year-old girl.

James Matthew Davis, 50, faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. Both are third-degree felonies.

The incident happened on Thursday, according to a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Lehi City Police Department, who was called to a weapons offense at an apartment building.

“The reporting party is a 13-year-old female who was attempting to speak with an individual who possibly could have damaged her friend’s bike,” the statement says.

“She explained that she knocked on apartment 5C where James Davis lives. She said that the man came to the door with a cigarette in his mouth and what looked to be a gun in his hand, and said, ‘I’m going to shoot, you (f…… b….).

“She said she ran in a zigzag motion, as she was taught when she was a child, to avoid being hit.”

When asked about the gun, the girl explained it was dark gray with a silver tip, like one her grandfather owned. She said Davis opened the door, “immediately pointing the gun at her. She said that she has never run so fast in her life, due to her believing it was a real handgun. She said that she was shot at twice, and was hit in the thigh by a small round object.”

The officer observed a welt on her thigh “matching the size of what a BB size would be,” the Lehi Police Officer‘s statement says.

The officer took photos of the welt as evidence. Witnesses said they saw BBs on the ground outside the suspect’s door, the officer’s statement says.

The officer had the teen get into his vehicle, then drove past the suspect, whom she identified as the man who fired at her.

Davis, who is restricted from possessing weapons, is on probation with Adult Probation & Parole. He denied any involvement in the incident, but resisted allowing officers to search his residence or vehicle for a firearm or anything resembling a gun.

After speaking to an AP&P agent by phone, Davis consented to the search request, and a BB gun resembling a real gun, and matching the description given by the teen, was located in a closet.

Davis was booked into the Utah County jail, where he is being held without bail.