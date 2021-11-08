Lehi man identified as victim of fatal motorcycle crash on I-15

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol officials have released the name of a motorcyclist who died Friday evening when he crashed into a vehicle on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake County.

Michael Rogers, 42, of Lehi, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle on southbound I-15 at about 12000 South, a Utah Highway Patrol news release states.

“Multiple reports were made that the motorcycle changed lanes into the HOV lane, where he didn’t slow in time and struck the rear end of a Toyota Prius.

“Troopers arrived on scene and found the injuries to the motorcycle operator to be non-survivable.”

The four teenagers in the Prius were not injured.