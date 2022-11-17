Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place.

Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the door with dried blood on his face,” according to a Wednesday press release from the Lehi Police Department on the 6 a.m. criminal mischief call that became a firearm violation.

The man told officers he could not remember anything that happened the night before. “Along with dried blood all over his face, (Jacob) Waits’ home was in serious disarray. His living room and kitchen was completely destroyed.

“Couches and furniture flipped and thrown across the room. Drawers in the kitchen had been pulled and broken and had knives sticking out of them.

“There were holes in the dry wall and doors. Table and chairs were broken and missing their legs. There was a pool of dried blood at the base of the stairs.”

Several spent shell casings were found in various locations of the residence as well as an open half-empty bottle of expensive cognac on the stairs.

“It was determined that Waits got black out drunk” police said, and destroyed his own home, falling on the stairway, and firing a gun at some point while on prescription medication that intensified the alcohol’s effect. He was booked into the Utah County Jail on several charges, including felony discharge of a firearm, which officers did recover.”

A relative told officers he had displayed similar behavior before “but not to this extent.”