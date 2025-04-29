Lehi PD: Syracuse man arrested after online sexual chats with 2 ‘juveniles,’ 1 an officer with username ‘I am a cop’

SYRACUSE, Utah, April 28, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 42-year-old Syracuse man has been arrested after he allegedly used the internet to try and seduce two people he believed to be juvenile females.

According to arrest documents for Joseph Eugene Mangrum, he was chatting with two Lehi law enforcement officials who were posing as girls, age 13 and 16. In the latter case, the officer’s username was ‘I am a cop,'” the arrest document says.

The arrest document was filed by the officer posing as the 13 year old.

“For approximately the past two months, I have been conducting an undercover chat investigation using a popular social media platform. In early March I was contacted by an adult male and he was advised that he was chatting with a 13-year-old female child.”

After being told that age, Mangrum allegedly continued the sexually suggestive conversation and questions, the affidavit says. He suggested “hands on” sexual activities. At least one of the activities “would be a first-degree felony if he actually engaged in it,” this officer wrote in the affidavit. Mangrum also described in explicit language what he was willing to do to the “child.”

The filing officer wrote that a Lehi City Police detective was also communicating with Mangrum, posing as a girl of 16 and using the “I am a cop” username. Mangrum allegedly asked both “girls” for what he called “naughty” or nude photos.

On Saturday, April 26, Mangrum traveled from Syracuse to Lehi, about 56 miles, with an appointment to meet the younger “girl.” He was taken into custody after arriving at the prearranged location.

Mangrum was booked for investigation of the following attempted crimes:

10 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony

Enticing a minor, first degree felony sexual activity, a second-degree felony

10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor as a second-degree felony

Rape of a child, a second-degree felony

Sodomy of a child, a second-degree felony

Two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony

Enticing a minor as a class A misdemeanor

Mangrum was booked into the Utah County jail, and ordered to be held without bail. He remained there as of Monday afternoon.