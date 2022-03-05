Lehi police: Girl dead, boy expected to survive after both struck by car, thrown 100 feet

LEHI, Utah, March 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 15-year-old girl struck by a vehicle and thrown about 100 feet Friday in Lehi died hours later, according to a Lehi City Police official.

The 13-year-old boy struck and thrown as far by the same vehicle, also faces critical injuries, but is expected to survive.

“We were informed last night by a relative that she had succumbed to her injuries at the hospital,” Sgt. Drew Olson, Lehi City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

Police also were updated on the the boy’s condition.

“We were informed that there was some lower extremity injuries and some internal injuries, but is expected to survive,” Olson said.

The accident

Olson said Friday that emergency dispatchers were notified of the incident in the eastbound lanes of 2100 North and 3600 West at about 4:31 p.m. Friday.

When officers and medics arrived, they found both victims lying in a grassy median strip.

Witnesses told police the juveniles were hit by a silver Chrysler 300 which was traveling eastbound after having turned from Redwood Road.

First responders performed life-saving measures until both victims could be transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. The injured girl was flown by medical helicopter, Oslon said, while the boy was taken to PCH by ground ambulance.

The male driver of the Chrysler 300 was taken to Lehi Police headquarters for further questioning, and to determine whether impairment could have been a factor.

Asked Saturday afternoon about the driver, Olson said the investigation was ongoing, but no charges had been filed at that point.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is available.