Lehi police ID body found near railroad tracks

LEHI, Utah, May, 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – The Lehi Police Department has released the name of a Lehi resident whose body was discovered Thursday night by the railroad tracks near the Pioneer Crossing underpass and 850 East.

According to a Lehi PD news release, the woman’s been identified as 45-year-old Dena Beal.

A cause of death has yet to determined, but police say the do not currently suspect foul play.

“The investigation remains ongoing as the department awaits the results of the autopsy and toxicology reports,” the news release said.

“The Lehi Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Ms. Beal’s family and friends during this difficult time.”