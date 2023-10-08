Lehi husband arrested, charged with wife’s beating death

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Lehi man has been booked for investigation of first-degree murder after the bludgeoning death of his wife.

Gephardt Daily is withholding the husband and wife’s name pending notification of family members.

Lehi police who were called to the scene said they found the elderly man covered with blood, according to court documents.

“Officers also advised that (the man) had made the excited utterance that he had killed her.”

The victim was found deceased, apparently from multiple blunt force injuries, the police statement says. The man was loaded into an ambulance to be checked out at a hospital, the statement adds.

“At the hospital, (he) made multiple comments that were unsolicited by officers. Those comments were that he was exhausted because what he had done wasn’t as easy as shooting her.”

Post Miranda, the arrested man told officers “that he had been frustrated for several months and that frustration had been building and building until he just lost it.”

Asked what he meant by “he lost it,” the man “smirked and stated that he had killed her.”