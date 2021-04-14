Lehi police: Man facing felony charges after waving knife at drivers, causing injury accidents

LEHI, Utah, April 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County man has been charged after police in Lehi say he caused a six-vehicle injury accident by running onto Interstate 15 while waving a knife in a threatening manner.

Edwin Cordova, 29, has been charged on suspicion of:

Assault against a peace officer/military with weapon or force, a second-degree felony

Criminal mischief, reckless cause/threat critical infrastructure, a second-degree felony

Criminal mischief, human life, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to disclose identity, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct after request to stop, a class C misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, obstruct vehicle or pedestrian traffic, an infraction

Disorderly conduct fighting/violent, tumultuous behavior, an infraction

Pedestrian may not impede or block freeway, an infraction

A probable cause statement filed in Cordova’s case says that at 11:13 a.m. on March 31, an officer was dispatched to the area of mile marker 284 and Interstate 15 in response to a man with a knife on the freeway.

“The male was waving the knife at vehicles and caused a six car accident with injuries,” the statement says. “The man then ran northbound on Interstate 15 towards the mile marker 288 exit. I encountered the suspect, later identified as Edwin Cordova, on the frontage road just north of the flight park. The male was waving a knife at me and told me to shoot and kill him. Edwin then told me, “I will throw the knife at you.

“I gave verbal commands to Edwin to drop the knife, but he refused. Edwin fled on foot in order to avoid being taken into custody. I pursued Edwin on foot and was giving commands to him to stop and drop the knife.

“Edwin ran towards the vehicles on the frontage road that were occupied by civilians. Traffic was forced to stop on the frontage road due to Edwin’s behavior. A K-9 officer was traveling southbound on the frontage road and deployed his dog. Edwin was now on the street in traffic when the dog bit and latched on to Edwin’s right arm.”

Cordova’s arm was pushed against a concrete barrier to force him to drop the knife.

“Once the knife was dropped, Edwin was tackled to the ground and handcuffed behind his back. Edwin refused to identify himself to me when asked.”

Cordova was booked into jail on April 5. His bail was set at $10,010.