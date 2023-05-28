Lehi police respond to possible trespass, find man in underwear, woman mouthing ‘help me’

LEHI, Utah, May 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into the Utah County Jail Saturday after he allegedly entered a Lehi residence where he was not known, damaged property, ripped off a woman’s necklace and started talking about sex.

Arrest documents filed by an officer of the Lehi Police Department say officers responded to a report of a possible trespass, and arrived to find Parker Syddall, 24, sitting in his underwear next to a female resident who mouthed the words “help me.”

“Inside, I observed a large hole in the wall with a laptop on the ground next to it,” the arresting officer’s statement says. “I placed Parker into handcuffs. (Syddall) then proceeded to fight with officers and did not follow our commands when told to stop.”

Syddall initially pushed against officers, but then pushed away from them, “causing Parker to fall forward hitting the wall and creating another hole,” court documents say.

The struggle moved outside, and additional arriving officers were able to hold the suspect down, the statement says. Medics arrived, and Syddall was placed on a gurney for transport to Utah Valley Hospital, the statement says.

“Upon speaking with the victims, I learned that Parker had randomly walked into their home and was shouting and talking about how he was God. They had heard people screaming and making a commotion 15 minutes prior to Parker walking into the house.”

One victim said they had never seen Syddall before, and that he did not live at the residence. Another victim said Syddall might be a friend of one of the roommates.

The victims said Syddall had entered the residence and begun to throw things, including a laptop.

“During this time, two of the Victims ran into the back bedroom where they locked the door and called 911. The third victim explained to us that she had not left the room because she was too close to Parker and worried that she would be hurt by Parker if she tried to leave. The third victim also said she had grabbed her laptop and scissors that were lying on the ground because she was worried Parker would hurt her with them.

“It was during this time Parker began talking about sex with the third victim,” the probable cause statement continues. “While in the living room with the victim, Parker grabbed ahold of the victim’s necklace she was wearing and ripped it from her neck, then threw it somewhere in the room leaving a red mark on the victim’s neck where the necklace had been ripped off.”

Syddall was arrested on suspicion of:

Burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Kidnapping, a second-degree felony

Property damage with destruction/loss of $500-$1,499, a class A misdemeanor

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Syddall was ordered held without bail.