Lehi police respond to reports of possible suicide threat

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his late 20s was taken into custody in the early Saturday morning after police were notified that he had posted some disturbing comments on social media.

The concern was heightened when family members said he had fired off a couple rounds from a gun, Sgt. Chris Brems, with the Lehi Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“He was having mental issues. The family didn’t think he was shooting at them,” Brems said. “He came out of the mobile home or trailer he lives in and fired off a couple rounds.”

Brems said the man’s posts on social media indicated he was suicidal. “One of his friends saw it and called law enforcement.”

Because of the uncertainty of the situation, officers formed a perimeter around the mobile home and called for the man to come out.

“He came out when he heard them calling him, and he was compliant,” Brems said. “He was taken into custody without incident.”

Brems said the investigation is still active, and he didn’t know if the troubled man would be transported to jail or to the hospital, but at least no one was injured and the man will be getting help.

For those who may be considering suicide, help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at the National Suicide Hotline. To talk with a mental health expert, call 1-800-273-8255.