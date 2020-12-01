Lehi police seek public’s help identifying suspect, warn porch pirates are plentiful now

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Lehi are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspected “porch pirate.”

“Tis the Season! Porch thieves are out in force during this time of year,” says a Lehi Police Department post on Facebook. “Here is one of the latest individuals that we’d like to speak with if someone recognizes him.”

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo at the top of this story is asked to call Detective Shipton at 385-201-2159 or email him at ashipton@lehi-ut.gov .

The Facebook post adds some helpful advice:

“Please communicate with shippers on best time to deliver packages so someone can be there to gather it up as soon as possible after delivery.

“You can also ask to have the package placed to make it not quite so visible from the street.

“This year has the potential to be a horrible year for porch thefts as much more shopping is being done online because of COVID; please take some time and make some effort to not make it so easy for the thieves.”

The post ends with Lehi Police wishing everyone “a great Holiday Season!”