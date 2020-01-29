Lehi police seek public’s help identifying suspects in theft from store

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Lehi are asking for the public’s help identifying two young women who are suspected of stealing earrings and key chains from a store in The Outlets at Traverse Mountain.

The Lehi Police Department posted on Facebook that the incident occurred at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, when the two allegedly stole the items and then ran from the store. The post says they appear to be young, about 16 to 19 years old.

“We would love to be able to chat with them about some of the life choices that they are making,” the Facebook post says.

Anyone who has any information on the identity of either of these individuals is asked to call Officer Cottle at the Lehi City Police Department at 385-201-1005, or send her an email at [email protected] if she is not on duty.