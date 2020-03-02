Lehi police seek public’s help identifying woman who allegedly stole items from jewelry store

LEHI, Utah, March 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Lehi are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly stole some items from a local crystal jewelry store.

According to a Lehi City Police Department post on Facebook, the incident happened Saturday at about 11:45 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the woman picking up a bracelet and concealing it. She left the jewelry store without paying for the bracelet or anything else, the post says.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the photos, or who may have any information regarding this incident, is asked to email all information to Cpl. C. Peterson at [email protected]