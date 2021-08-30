Lehi police seek suspect who fled traffic stop and crashed after driving south on northbound I-15

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 30, 2021, (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop and managed to evade officers after allegedly being involved in a drug deal late Sunday night.

Sgt. Brems, with the Lehi Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the incident began at about 10:30 p.m. when an officer observed a drug deal between two vehicles near Interstate 15 and mile marker 284.

When the officer initiated a traffic stop, one of the vehicles took off and the officer pursued it. The suspect vehicle got off at exit 279 in Lehi, then drove onto the northbound on-ramp, heading south in the northbound lanes, Brems said. The officer terminated the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

Police then learned that the suspect vehicle had flipped over onto its top, but when officers arrived at the scene, the car was unoccupied.

“We had flares, drones, canines, but couldn’t locate the suspect,” Brems said.

The suspect was driving a darker tan or gray Cadillac Seville and is described as a white male, average build, in his early-to-mid 20s. He had blond hair in a mullet-style cut.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 801-794-3970.