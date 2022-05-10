Lehi school teacher put on leave after controversial TikTok video goes viral

LEHI, Utah, May 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Lehi charter school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after a TikTok video she made about sexuality went viral.

The 57-second TikTok video, also posted on Twitter, has been viewed at least 1.5 million times.

In the non-explicit video, Jenna Hall talks about her former fourth-grade students who come back to talk to her about sexual orientation.

“They come visit me almost every day after school and a lot of them are queer, because I am queer and they figured it out, so I’ve become their safe space,” Hall says in the video.

Hall says she grew up in a religion “where nothing was OK,” and she wants to support children for who they are.

Renaissance Academy released the following statement to Gephardt Daily:

“Late Friday afternoon, May 6, 2022, we became aware of a concerning video posted to social media by one of our teachers.

“In the video, the teacher described several inappropriate conversations with former students. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation.

“Our teachers are expected to comport themselves with the highest degree of professionalism. Behavior that is unprofessional, in violation of state code, or that violates the trust placed in us by the families of Renaissance Academy will not be tolerated.”