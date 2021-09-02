Liberty Park shooting suspect in custody, SLCPD says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has arrested a 22-year-old in connection to Tuesday’s shooting in Liberty Park.

Liberty Park bike patrol officers booked Aaron Kage Chesnut into the Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail, said a news release from SLCPD.

Chesnut is charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor.

“At approximately 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, SLCPD officers responded to Liberty Park to investigate a shooting,” the news release said. “A witness reported someone was shot in the leg. Responding officers located the victim being helped by bystanders. Officers started to render first aid until medical personnel arrived.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The victim told investigators a man by the name of “KC” shot him. The victim further stated he knew “KC” prior to the shooting.

Through the investigation, SLCPD learned information that confirmed Chesnut as the suspect.

On Wednesday, officers received information regarding Chesnut’s whereabouts. Responding officers were able to locate Chesnut and took him into custody without incident, police said.

Detectives interviewed Chesnut and subsequently transported him to jail.

No additional information on this investigation is being released at this time.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.