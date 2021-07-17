Life Flight called to Utah County’s Emerald Lake to help distressed hikers

UTAH COUNTY, July 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and Rescue crews and Life Flight have been summoned to the aid of two distressed hikers in the Emerald Lake area after a report the men are dehydrated, one of whom has a highly-accelerated pulse.

The man with the fast pulse has a rate of 190, Utah County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily.

An average resting heart rate for an adult is 60 to 100 beats per minute, according to the Mayo Clinic website.

Cannon said dehydration can be very serious depending on a number of factors.

The cause of the hikers’ distress has yet to be determined, although their symptoms are the same seen with heat-exhaustion.

The high temperatures in Utah County were expected to reach the low to mid 90s Saturday afternoon.

Gephardt Daily will update the information as more information becomes available.