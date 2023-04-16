Life Flight takes 1 to hospital after snowmobile crash in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, April 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old man was taken by helicopter to an area hospital following a snowmobile accident Saturday at Lake Creek in Wasatch County.

Search and rescue crews responded at 2:22 p.m. to reports of a snowmobile accident above Timber Lakes in the upper end of Lake Creek, Wasatch County Search and Rescue stated on its Facebook page Saturday.

The crash involved just one snowmobile and rider, according to the post, which includes video of Intermountain Life Flight leaving the area with the injured man. The extent of the snowmobiler’s injuries was not immediately available.

“On a side note, there is still a lot of snow to come down,” the post states, referencing Utah’s snowpack and runoff-related flooding.

To see a video clip of the Life Flight rescue, click on the image below:

(Video link) Wasatch County Search and Rescue

https://www.facebook.com/reel/959284725076003