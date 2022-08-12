Lightning sparks wildfire on Blue Mountain in Uintah County

VERNAL, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire caused by lightning Thursday afternoon has burned about 5 acres on Blue Mountain in Uintah County, state fire officials said.

The North Blue Fire is burning about 20 miles east of Vernal, according to a tweet from Utah Fire Info about 4:30 p.m.

No structures are threatened.

Crews are battling the wildfire with five engines, an air-attack plane and three single-engine tankers, state wildfire officials said.

