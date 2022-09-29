Lightning strikes power pole, transformer in Roy

ROY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A predawn lightning strike Thursday in Roy prompted a response from multiple fire and police agencies.

The incident was reported at about 3:20 a.m., and emergency responders rushed to the scene, near 1900 West and 5800 South.

Crews discovered a power pole and transformer on fire after a lightning strike. The roof of a nearby building, which was empty, caught fire, but flames were quickly suppressed.

Besides Roy firefighters, crews responded from Riverdale, Ogden, Hill Airforce Base and South Ogden. Roy Fire officials said traffic was blocked, but the roadway was cleared by about 6 a.m.