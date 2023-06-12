Lightning strikes tree in Provo Canyon, sparks small fire

PROVO, Utah, June 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Lightning struck a tree and sparked a small fire Sunday afternoon in Provo Canyon.

The lightning strike hit near Conrad Ranch on South Fork Road, but the fire was contained to the tree, the North Fork Fire Department stated on its Facebook page. The fire is being referred to as the Big Springs Fire, officials said.

“Crews were on scene quickly to assess the probability of the fire spreading. Thanks to the rain, nice green foliage, and rocky terrain, the fire was contained to the one tree. There is no immediate threat, no danger of spread, and crews will reassess the area first thing in the morning,” the post states.