Suspect fleeing police crashes stolen car on grounds of Little America hotel in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A would-be car thief fleeing police crashed on the Little America grounds in downtown Salt Lake City Friday night, totaling the allegedly ill-gotten gains.

Officers from multiple agencies were working a joint operation in the area of 8th South and Main Street when the vehicle listed as stolen was spotted just after 10 p.m., West Valley City Lt. M.T. Johnson said. “The officers lit the driver up but instead of complying, accelerated away from the officers.”

Turning west onto West Temple, the driver then lost control at its intersection with 6th South, crashing into a tree on the grounds of Little America. No other vehicles were involved, and Johnson said because of the rain and the speed of the suspect no chase was initiated.

The woman driver fled from the crash site but was apprehended after a run of no more than 100 feet, Johnson said. Both she and the male passenger were taken to a hospital to check injuries that did not appear major, but his officers were still with the suspects as they underwent examination as of 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The stolen 2022 Toyota Four Runner was likely a total loss, Johnson said, but the tree somehow remained standing. The driver had a felony warrant out for her and faces charges of evading police and vehicle theft, the lieutenant said, while it wasn’t clear if the passenger knew the vehicle was stolen.

When they spotted the stolen Toyota, a group of four officers from West Valley City and Taylorsville were involved in a joint operation in Salt Lake City’s downtown, something area agencies do, pooling resources to flood each others’ jurisdiction for a few days time serving warrants and responding to calls.