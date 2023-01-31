Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter Tour to include Salt Lake City stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rapper Lil Wayne will stop for a concert at The Complex in May, his management announced Tuesday.

Tha Carter Tour begins in April in Minneapolis, and wraps in June in Los Angeles. Tickets for the 28-city tour go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 3 through lilwayneofficial.com.

Lil Wayne’s bio describes him as “The five-time Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, pro skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar continues to leave an indelible tattoo on the culture.

“He has cemented his legacy forever as ‘one of the best-selling artists of all time,’ tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 25 million albums and 90 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone.”

See his tour dates below, and sample some of his music below that.