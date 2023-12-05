Limp Bizkit brings ‘Loserville’ tour to West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — American rap band Limp Bizkit has included a West Valley City stop on its 2024 “Loserville Tour.”

The North American run will hit 24 cities next summer, and feature an epic lineup of special guests, including performers Bones with Eddy Baker & Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE, and Corey Feldman. Riff Raff will host & MC each night.

The July through August tour makes its USANA Amphitheatre stop on Sunday, Aug. 18. Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, the Live Nation announcement says. The general on sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday through loservilletour.com.

The band formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1994, and consists of lead vocalist Fred Durst, drummer John Otto, guitarist Wes Borland, turntablist DJ Lethal and bassist Sam Rivers.

“The band’s music is marked by Durst’s angry vocal delivery and Borland’s sonic experimentation. Borland’s elaborate visual appearance, which includes face and body paint, masks, and uniforms, also plays a large role in Limp Bizkit’s live shows,” says the group’s Wikipedia biography.

Limp Bizkit has sold more than 40 million records worldwide, and has three Grammy nominations. Its biggest hits include “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle” and “Break Stuff.”

Tour dates are listed below:

2024 LOSERVILLE TOUR DATES:

Tue Jul 16 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Thu Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Sat Jul 20 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 26 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Jul 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Jul 30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed Jul 31 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 02 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Aug 04 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 06 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 07 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 09 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 11 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Aug 13 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Aug 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 18 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 21 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri Aug 23 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Thu Aug 24 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater