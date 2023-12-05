Limp Bizkit brings ‘Loserville’ tour to West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — American rap band Limp Bizkit has included a West Valley City stop on its 2024 “Loserville Tour.”
The North American run will hit 24 cities next summer, and feature an epic lineup of special guests, including performers Bones with Eddy Baker & Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE, and Corey Feldman. Riff Raff will host & MC each night.
The July through August tour makes its USANA Amphitheatre stop on Sunday, Aug. 18. Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, the Live Nation announcement says. The general on sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday through loservilletour.com.
The band formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1994, and consists of lead vocalist Fred Durst, drummer John Otto, guitarist Wes Borland, turntablist DJ Lethal and bassist Sam Rivers.
“The band’s music is marked by Durst’s angry vocal delivery and Borland’s sonic experimentation. Borland’s elaborate visual appearance, which includes face and body paint, masks, and uniforms, also plays a large role in Limp Bizkit’s live shows,” says the group’s Wikipedia biography.
Limp Bizkit has sold more than 40 million records worldwide, and has three Grammy nominations. Its biggest hits include “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle” and “Break Stuff.”
Tour dates are listed below:
2024 LOSERVILLE TOUR DATES:
Tue Jul 16 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
Thu Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Sat Jul 20 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Tue Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Jul 26 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sun Jul 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Jul 30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed Jul 31 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Fri Aug 02 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sun Aug 04 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 06 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 07 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 09 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 11 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tue Aug 13 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu Aug 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 18 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 21 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Fri Aug 23 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Thu Aug 24 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater