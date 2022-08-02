Lindon Police Department investigating teenager’s death

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – Police are investigating the death of a teen Monday in the small Utah County town of Lindon while assuring the public the case does not represent any ongoing threat to the community.

“The Lindon Police Department is actively investigating an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of August 1 near the Lindon View Park/Murdock Trailhead that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male,” according to a post on the Lindon City Facebook page.

“Based on information obtained surrounding the death, we do not have any reason to believe the public is in any danger.

“Due to the active nature of the investigation, we are not releasing the name of the victim or further details.”

The post said additional information “that doesn’t compromise the investigation” would be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lindon PD at (801)769-8600 or (801) 229-7070.