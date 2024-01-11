Lingering storms, lake effect snow to impact Thursday morning commute, UDOT says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The winter storms responsible for 244 crashes across Utah this week “will linger into the morning on Thursday,” impacting drivers statewide, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

“In northern Utah, many road surfaces will remain slushy or ice-covered from yesterday’s burst of snowfall,” UDOT said in a 4 a.m. post.

“Valley temperatures falling to 20F and mountain temps in the single digits will mean roads will remain in poor condition through the Thursday morning commute. To add to the mess, lake effect snow showers are firing up early this morning over a wide area, with snow beginning to fall in the Salt Lake Valley and portions of the Wasatch Front south of about Ogden,” UDOT said.

The lake effect snow was “not expected to produce heavy accumulations, but it will slow down any daytime recovery in road conditions.”

UDOT said the “spotty road snow” will last into the early afternoon, especially in the Salt Lake Valley, “where the lake effect showers are forecast to be most persistent.”

Periods of snowfall were expected to continue down state as well, “with snow levels as low as 2500′ making for adverse road conditions across most of Southern Utah.”

The snow is expected to push its way out of state to the south and east by 10 a.m., UDOT said.