Little Cottonwood Canyon closed after avalanche in White Pine trailhead area

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Jan. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed Sunday morning after an avalanche in the White Pine trailhead area.

A tweet from Utah Department of Transportation Cottonwood Canyons at 10:40 a.m. said the avalanche hit the road neat the White Pine area of SR-210.

“One vehicle was taken off the road; occupants are OK,” the tweet said.

The canyon is closed and Unified Police officials are turning around vehicles at the mouth, the tweet said.

A follow-up tweet said UDOT is undertaking additional avalanche mitigation and will be clearing the slide debris when safe. It is estimated the canyon will open by 2:30 p.m.

The White Pine trailhead is 5.5 miles up Little Cottonwood Canyon and just less than a mile below Snowbird.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.