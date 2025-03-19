Little Cottonwood Canyon closed after avalanche involving multiple vehicles; no injuries reported

SNOWBIRD, Utah, March 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Cottonwood Canyon, State Route 210, remains closed Tuesday night hours after an avalanche was reported near Snowbird Ski Resort.

The call came in at about 5:18 p.m., Detective Bennett, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily.

“All the information I have is preliminary,” Bennett said. “The avalanche involved three vehicles, and I don’t know if they were moving or parked or had people inside. I just know there were no injuries reported.”

The canyon was closed shortly after the report, Bennett said, “so we can make sure that everything is safe before we resume any kind of traffic.”

Bennett said he would share additional information with Gephardt Daily as facts can be confirmed.

A social media post from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons differed slightly, saying just two vehicles were partially buried, but agreeing that no injuries were reported as a result of the avalanche.

The UDOT post said that as of 8 p.m., no clearance time was estimated. To check for updates, visit this link.